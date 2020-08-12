Two promising Flyweights to debut at ONE: NO SURRENDER II

Two hungry competitors are set to make their ONE Championship debuts in the flyweight mixed martial arts division at ONE: NO SURRENDER II.

Yodkaikaew “Y2K” Fairtex from Thailand and John Shink from England will both be looking to win over fans and ONE brass with their performances this Friday.

There’s only one problem – these martial artists will be trying to achieve greatness against one another.

Yodkaikaew is entering the matchup with far more experience than Shink when it comes to striking. The Thai has amassed a 60-25-2 record in Muay Thai compared to the Englishman’s 16-7 mark.

“Y2K” will certainly look to utilize his proficiency in “the art of eight limbs” during this mixed martial arts contest. After all, he’s used his dangerous knees and kicks to earn three of his four wins in the sport by TKO or KO.

The Fairtex Academy representative is a man of few words and kept his pre-fight message to Shink simple.

“John Shink, I’m ready,” Yodkaikaew said. “See you on 14 August.”

For his part, Shink has fought just three times in professional mixed martial arts, but he's racked up a 3-0 record in the all-encompassing sport.

He also has at least one advantage against Yodkaikaew – being much more active over the last year.

Since arriving at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket during 2019, Shink has competed a whopping nine times.

That consistency could pay dividends come Friday, as Shink will enter the Circle with one purpose.

“I think I can finish him eighter by KO or submission,” he said. “I don’t want the fight to go to the judges' hands. The whole goal is to win.”

Tune in to watch Yodkaikaew battle Shink at ONE: NO SURRENDER II this Friday, 14 August, by downloading the ONE Super App. Or, catch the action live on Hotstar or Star Sports Select 2 at 6 p.m. India Standard Time (IST).