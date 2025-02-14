  • home icon
Two-sport king Superlek admits he always turns a deaf ear to haters’ comments: “I focus only on my work”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 14, 2025 02:58 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Two-sport king Superlek Kiatmoo9 refuses to waste his time listening to a bunch of haters.

It's hard to imagine anyone criticizing perhaps the best P4P striker on the planet, but combat sports fans tend to be a fickle bunch, praising a fighter one minute and then shredding them on social media the next.

However, none of that matters to 'The Kicking Machine'. During a recent appearance on Nickynachat, Superlek said:

"Yes. But I’m the type of fighter who takes others’ words to improve myself. Sometimes people insult me or say things, but I don’t care much. I focus only on my work."
Thus far, that mentality has served Superlek pretty well.

Since making his ONE Championship debut six years ago, he has gone 15-1 inside the Circle and captured both the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title — the latter of which he'll put on the line on Sunday, March 23 when he returns to martial arts' biggest global stage for one of the most anticipated rematches of 2025.

Superlek set to run it back with Nabil Anane in anticipated title unification clash at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang

Emanating from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will see Superlek put his 26 pounds of undisputed Muay Thai gold on the line against newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world titleholder Nabil Anane.

Anane earned his opportunity to run it back with Superlek via a stunning first-round knockout of Scottish star Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January. The victory earned Anane the interim bantamweight belt.

Now, he'll look to trade it in for undisputed gold against the very man who bested him in his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

youtube-cover

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

