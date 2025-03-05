Two-sport king Superlek says he'll continue giving back to aspiring Thais when he calls it a day

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 recently shared that he would still be involved in the sport for the next decade regardless of whether he is still an active fighter or a gym owner. Superlek talked his plan during an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his unification match with Nabil Anane for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai crown on March 23 at ONE 172 at Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Ad

'The Kicking Machine' stated:

"As for the next 10 years, I still don't know what may come. I might continue in this combat sports industry as an athlete or gym owner. We will have to wait and see."

Unlike other former professional combat sports athletes who are enjoying their retirement with other ventures, the Thai striking superstar still wants to have his hands in the sport and possibly remain a relevant name in the industry.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Superlek used criticism from fans to beat Takeru during their championship match

Apart from Superlek's match with Anane, the ONE 172 card will also feature the super match between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the card's headliner.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative reflected on his victory over 'The Natural Born Crusher' in January 2024, when he defeated the Japanese superstar by unanimous decision at ONE 165. Superlek admitted that he used the criticism of fans and doubters to beat the Japanese superstar, as he proclaimed:

Ad

"Especially after the fight where I beat Takeru. Many people said I had no chance against him [in kickboxing], but I beat him, which made my followers increase a lot."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.