Tye Ruotolo believes it's “smart” to create a bigger weight class in submission grappling

Tye Ruotolo would like to see ONE Championship introduce another submission grappling weight class for bigger fighters.

The 20-year-old grappling standout will return to the circle on May 5 for a submission superfight with reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Before making his way to the 1stBank Center in Colorado, Ruotolo sat down with The MMA Superfan to discuss a potential expansion of submission grappling weight classes under the ONE Championship banner.

“I think creating a higher weight class would be smart,” Ruotolo said. “There’s a lot of good guys around the 190 to 200-pound weight class. Creating one for that would be convenient for me. I don’t like cutting weight too much.”

Watch the full interview below:

Typically competing at lightweight, Tye Ruotolo will move up to middleweight for his matchup with Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10. As a result, Ruotolo will likely go into the bout with a size disadvantage, but by avoiding a significant weight cut, Ruotolo will likely go into the bout with a much-improved gas tank. That is sure to come in handy when the two men meet in the ‘Mile High City.’

Less than a month removed from his clash with ‘The Dutch Knight’ in Denver, Tye Ruotolo’s twin brother Kade Ruotolo will make his own return to the circle, defending his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship against veteran Tommy Langaker. The bout will go down at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 when the promotion returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

As for Reinier de Ridder, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is determined to get back into the win column after suffering a brutal first-round knockout at the hands of Russian juggernaut Anatoly Malykhin in December.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

