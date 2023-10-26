Tye Ruotolo confident he can submit Magomed Abdulkadirov: “I should be able to find the window”

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo is heading into the most significant fight of his ONE Championship stint so far, and he has two items to accomplish on his checklist -- win the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title and submit Dagestani destroyer Magomed Abdulkadirov.

Ruotolo and Abdulkadirov lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3.mThe winner will be crowned the first-ever ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Deep in training with his twin brother Kade, the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, Ruotolo promises to make Abdulkadirov tap and take home the gold.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about finding an opening to score a fight-ending submission.

The 20-year-old phenom said:

“It’s going to be hard to find a window, but my brother and I have been training 17 years. That’s my thing, finding windows. I should be able to find the window. And if I can’t, it means I just didn’t do everything I should have.”

Since joining ONE Championship last year, Ruotolo has proven himself to be a submission master, with finishes over Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, and Dagi Arslanaliev. The only man to go the distance with Ruotolo in the circle is none other than former two-division world titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

If Ruotolo wins, he will join his brother as a ONE world champion, and an A-list of grappling demigods in ONE Championship, which includes ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, and newly crowned ONE women’s atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.