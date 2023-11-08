Tye Ruotolo feeling ‘alive’ after world title triumph: “I’m the luckiest guy in the world”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is basking in his new status as a divisional king, and he’s forever grateful to those who helped him achieve his dream at ONE Fight Night 16 last week.

Since signing with the promotion has only had one goal on his radar – to herald the start of a new chapter in his career.

Speaking on his triumph to Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson shortly after the fight, the Ruotolo twin said:

“I feel like I’m the luckiest guy in the world. I don’t read comments too often, but I was looking through a few of them this morning. There were so many positive comments from all the family back home, friends, and fans.”

Above all, he stressed just why and how those close to him have given him the belief to accomplish more goals in the discipline. He added:

“I’m just so grateful to be doing what I love. This is what I love to do the most. I feel so alive when I do this and I’m just so grateful. I got the best team around me. This is what I should be doing no matter what.”

With four victories on the trot against highly skilled wizards, Dagi Arslanaliev, Reinier de Ridder, Marat Gafurov, and Garry Tonon, the 20-year-old was more than prepared for his world title assignment versus Magomed Abdulkadirov inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, November 3.

For ten whole minutes, Tye Ruotolo took the match to his Dagestani foe. Although the first 180 seconds of the contest was largely spent with him initializing a takedown, it was all one-way traffic for the young phenom before he left the ring with a clear-cut unanimous decision win.

Relive Tye Ruotolo’s epic win and the entire ONE Fight Night 16 card via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App. Meanwhile, North American fans can rewatch the action with an active subscription via Amazon Prime Video.