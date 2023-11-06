Tye Ruotolo gives massive props to ‘animal’ Magomed Abdulkadirov for surviving his chokes: “He must have gills”

Tye Ruotolo had Magomed Abdulkadirov in all sorts of trouble in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 16 at Lumpinee Stadium over the weekend.

After 10 minutes of intense grappling action, the 20-year-old Atos stud accomplished his dream and won the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world title via unanimous decision.

Ruotolo practically threw everything but the kitchen sink to submit the tough Dagestani wrestler. Abdulkadirov was visibly turning purple from the American’s chokeholds, but somehow, someway, avoided the tap and kept his consciousness intact.

In his in-ring interview post-match, Ruotolo gave credit where it was due and praised the tough Russian warrior for showing incredible heart.

“He must have gills, man, those chokes are so tight, he’s still breathing through. He’s an animal."

He added:

“Lots of respect to Magomed. Thanks for taking the match. This is just the beginning.”

After a stalemate on the feet, Tye Ruotolo initiated the action by jumping guard and threatening Abdulkadirov with a submission from every angle.

The youngest IBJJF World Champion tried a heel hook at the beginning of the match but found it tough to finish due to his opponent’s brute strength.

Ruotolo wisely abandoned joint locks and focused on blood chokes as he scored a catch with a guillotine. Abdulkadirov showed immense resolve and survived but later found himself caught in another deep triangle choke.

When the 32-year-old postured up to alleviate the pressure, Ruotolo grabbed a hold of his arm and locked in an armbar for good measure as time expired.

Relive Tye Ruotolo’s crowning moment by watching the replay of ONE Fight Night 16, available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.