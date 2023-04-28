Tye Ruotolo has Gordon Ryan on his hit list of opponents

The ongoing beef between ONE submission grappling superstar Tye Ruotolo and Gordon Ryan is far from over.

The 20-year-old phenom made it clear in a recent Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session where Tye and his twin brother Kade took some time to entertain queries from their loyal fanbase online.

Sure enough, Reddit user @LobsterBrisket couldn’t help but ask about Tye’s rivalry with the infamous Gordon Ryan:

“Hey, guys! I have a question for Tye. Chatri mentioned earlier today on Ariel Helwani’s show that he’s interested in you grappling Gordon Ryan. Do you see that happening in ONE?"

The Atos standout responded:

“I want that match 100%. I’ve got a hit list starting with RDR and Meregali first”.

Things got heated between Tye Ruotolo and Gordon Ryan last year when they exchanged fiery comments online and discussed a potential super fight.

While that match did not materialize, submission grappling fans around the world are hoping it will still go down somewhere down the line.

It appears Ruotolo also has a score to settle with Ryan’s New Wave teammate Nicholas Meregali after the controversial nature of their 2022 ADCC World Championships match last year.

For now, the San Diego, California native can cross one person off his hit list at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

Ruotolo will be taking on ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling match on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado.

The highly-anticipated grappling war and the rest of the historic card will air live on US primetime and free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

