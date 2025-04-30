Current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has swept his first seven bouts under the world's largest martial arts organization and has an impressive 57 percent finish rate. Among the opponents he defeated, Ruotolo admitted that Jozef Chen was the toughest fight by far when he faced him last July 2024 at ONE Fight Night 23. The 22-year-old BJJ savant revealed this during his recent interview with JitsMagazine:

Ad

"So far, I would have to go with Jozef Chen-would be my toughest test so far. At the time, just didn't necessarily have the best performance. Not to take anything away from him. He's solid and has great technique. And I would say that was the toughest match I had."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite the hard-fought battle, Ruotolo still won against Chen with a unanimous decision nod from the judges. Now, the Atos representative will make his highly anticipated return to action after months of hiatus due to injury, as he welcomes the challenge of Dante Leon on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 for his 26-pound golden belt.

Tye Ruotolo aims to take his talent to MMA this year under ONE Championship

In the same interview with JitsMagazine, Tye Ruotolo shared that he also wants to make his MMA debut later this year under the promotion, much like his twin brother, Kade, has done previously.

Ad

But as much as he wants to do it immediately, Ruotolo said that it depends on how things will pan out, especially his upcoming fight with Leon:

"Yes, guaranteed. That's the plan. As long as everything goes according to plan, for sure [I want to make my debut in MMA]."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.