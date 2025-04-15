Tye Ruotolo looks to finish Dante Leon 'as soon as possible' in ONE Fight Night 31 world title defense

The trilogy match between Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon will fittingly happen on the global stage on May 2 for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 31 card. Ruotolo and Leon aim to thrill the fans in attendance inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Ahead of their championship battle, the defending world champion talked to Combat Sports Today for an interview. According to Tye Ruotolo, he wants to finish his match with Leon in a swift fashion and give the fans an exciting main event. He proclaimed:
"Try to make it exciting for you guys, and I try to get my job done as soon as possible, for sure. So yeah, in and out, and that ways you guys can watch the next one."
Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:
The Atos representative is looking to go ahead in his head-to-head battle against the Canadian submission artist and extend his unbeaten streak to eight under the world's largest martial arts organization.
Tye Ruotolo grateful to ONE Championship for giving him a massive platform to showcase his talents
The 21-year-old American submission specialist also mentioned during his interview with Combat Sports Today that he is thankful for the opportunity that ONE Championship has given him to display his grappling prowess to millions of fans around the world.
According to Ruotolo, he feels good about it being one of the top stars from North America, as he stated:
"I'm grateful for the opportunity, and it feels good being able to take ONE into North America and to represent, you know. It's such an amazing platform."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.