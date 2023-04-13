Tye Ruotolo has no problems taking on Pedro Marinho for a second time

World-class grappler Tye Ruotolo has made it known that he'll happily rematch Pedro Marinho at some point in the future.

Ruotolo and Marinho met at the 2022 ADCC World Championship, where Ruotolo competed against heavier opponents. The 20-year-old obtained a bronze medal after defeating Pedro Marinho and Felipe Pena.

Both Ruotolo and Marinho have made it clear that they're more than willing to grapple against one another again down the line.

"@pedromarinhojj wants to run it back, I live for wars like this 🔥"

Marinho appeared in the comments to share Ruotolo's sentiment:

@pedromarinhobjj commented: See you soon champ! I can’t wait 👊🏽🔥

Fans also gave their take, with some writing:

@kianoa.roberts wrote: Aggression is key 🔐

@dunkinurdonuts added: This match was insane. I could tell you just wanted to keep pushing the pace, not giving him a second to breath and recover. The arm triangle from the back finish was just icing on the cake🔥

@thetrendsetter85 penned: Scrappy af! 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Tye Ruotolo arriving to Colorado early to acclimate, plans to outwork Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10

Ruotolo will face Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video this May. The American is heading to Colorado to acclimate to the high altitude, telling The MMA Superfan:

“A hundred percent. I was definitely thinking about the elevation over there. We plan on getting there two weeks before, I think.”

Ruotolo added:

“My brother and I pride ourselves on our cardio, so I definitely don’t want to show up there and get gassed out. It’s pretty hectic, so I gotta get out there early and make sure I do everything right and make sure he drowns before I do.”

Meanwhile, De Ridder has competed in one submission grappling match in ONE Championship. 'The Dutch Knight' grappled Andre Galvao to a draw back in March 2022. Coincidentally, Galvao is Ruotolo’s mentor.

Be sure to tune in to ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 to watch Tye Ruotolo square off against Reinier de Ridder in a middleweight submission grappling showdown live from 1stBank Center in Colorado.

All of the action will be broadcast live and for free to Amazon Prime subscribers across North America.

Check out Ruotolo's full conversation with The MMA Superfan below:

Poll : 0 votes