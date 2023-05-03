Tye Ruotolo is realizing a dream 15 years earlier than he imagined

American submission grappling phenom Tye Ruotolo says dreams do come true in ONE Championship, even the ones he never thought he would achieve by the age of 20.

Tye and his twin brother Kade have been killing it in ONE Championship, winning multiple $50,000 bonuses, with Kade even taking home ONE gold by winning the inaugural lightweight submission grappling world title.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Tye Ruotolo talked about how joining ONE Championship has changed his and his brother’s life financially.

Ruotolo said:

“We never started winning so much money in our lives, we don’t know what to do with it. Do we put it in the bank? So we invested it on the first thing we could think of. That was in ourselves, really, in our gym. It was something that we’ve always wanted to do in our entire lives.”

He then went on to give an update on the gym they are building in Costa Rica. Ruotolo added:

“We’re finally getting it done in about a month, which is mind-blowing to us that it’s happening. You know, we’re 20 and I thought for sure, when growing up, ‘We’ll have a gym when we’re 35 and finish competing and slow down’. It’s happening and I’m so stoked.”

Tye Ruotolo will get another chance to add to his $50,000 bonus count when he takes on former ONE light heavyweight world champion and reigning middleweight king ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5th, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes