Tye Ruotolo recalls winning “in the last minute” against twin brother Kade 

While Kade and Tye Ruotolo have avoided facing each other inside the Circle thus far, the twin prodigies have gone toe-to-toe on more than one occasion.

Over the next several weeks, the 20-year-old submission standouts will make their individual returns to the Circle. Up first will be Tye Ruotolo, who is riding the momentum of back-to-back submission victories over Garry Tonon and former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov. However, making it three in a row will be no easy task as Ruotolo matches up with reigning ONE middleweight titleholder Reinier de Ridder.

They will battle this Friday night as part of ONE Championship’s highly anticipated ONE Fight Night 10 event.

Before stepping up to take on ‘The Dutch Knight,’ Tye Ruotolo spoke with The MMA Superfan to reflect on the last time he squared off with his brother, Kade Ruotolo, in the competition.

“With Kade, every time we’ve fought it’s funny. I don’t know how it happened. He was smashing me and I ended up winning in the last minute. I caught him. I’m 3-0 against him right now. We’ll see how it goes in the next one.”

Kade Ruotolo may lack a win over his own brother, but one would guess that the 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist would help to lessen the blow. Ruotolo captured the title with a submission win over Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October. Two months later, Ruotolo would successfully defend his crown against IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

On June 9, Kade Ruotolo will return to defend his title once again as he meets 121-career winner, Tommy Langaker. But first, his brother, Tye Ruotolo, will make his way to the Circle for a meeting with Reinier de Ridder in a matter of hours.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

