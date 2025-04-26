Tye Ruotolo reveals his biggest edge against sensational challenger Dante Leon: “I’m more creative and unpredictable”

Talent alone doesn't cut it at the top of the submission grappling world. Everyone at that level is sharp, technical, and well-conditioned. What often separates champions from contenders is what can't be easily taught - timing, flow, and a good dose of unpredictability.

Tye Ruotolo believes that's where he shines.

Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Ruotolo broke down the main difference between him and Dante Leon, who is challenging him for the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title:

“People say it all the time when they fight my brother and I," he said. "It’s like they go to push us, and we’re not there. And I know Dante, he’s super good. He’s super technical, but I know for a fact that when he’s gonna go to push me, I’m not gonna be there.

"And, yeah, I think I’m just more creative and unpredictable.”

Ruotolo and Leon are very familiar foes, meeting twice outside ONE Championship before the fated trilogy and title match, but the stakes are higher now.

“I don’t think he’s the most creative guy” - Tye Ruotolo says Dante Leon’s grappling is nothing out of the ordinary

Dante Leon's style is built on clean technique, precision, and control - attributes that have carried him to major wins over world champions, including a submission over Mica Galvao. But whole Ruotolo respects his opponent, he doesn't see much that catches him off guard.

"With that being said, I would say he’s not necessarily the most creative individual on the mat. Not to talk s*** or speak ill, I just don’t think he’s the most creative guy. But, yeah, he’s super smart. He’s technical. He’s tactical."

Ruotolo and Leon are polar opposites on the mat. Leon brings technical precision, while Ruotolo brings a wild energy that thrives in chaos. At ONE Fight Night 31, we will see once and for all who the better fighter is.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place on May 2 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. Fight fans in Canada and the United States can stream it live on Prime Video with an active subscription.

