Tye Ruotolo reveals the only fighter who can beat him, fired up for return after triumphant outing at ONE Fight Night 31

Following a masterful performance against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 last May 2, Tye Ruotolo has identified the athlete that could beat him right now. The event saw him secure a unanimous decision win and retain his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title,
Ruotolo spilled the beans about his kryptonite during his post-fight interview with seasoned journalist Nick Atkin, and even invited other welterweight contenders to challenge him for the 26-pound golden belt:
"It's my brother. So, right now I'm looking pretty good. I'm super stoked. You know, whoever they feel can take me out at 185. Just contact Tom DeBlass and he'll line it up."
Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
This latest triumph by the 22-year-old BJJ savant has extended his win streak to eight under the world's largest martial arts organization and marked his successful return from a nasty knee injury that sidelined him for eight months.
Now, Ruotolo is looking to make his MMA debut soon and follow in the footsteps of Kade with a smooth transition to the sport.
Tye Ruotolo gives Dante Leon his due recognition after their exciting trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 31
Despite winning in convincing fashion, the Atos standout gave his Canadian rival credit for showing out and bringing his A-game in their third meeting under the bright lights of the global stage.
During his in-ring post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Ruotolo proclaimed that the Pedigo Submission Fighting representative is a great depiction of the gentle art and encouraged the fans in attendance to put their hands together for him:
"Man, much respect for Dante, thank you so much. Give him a round of applause, Dante, a great representation of jiu-jitsu. I'm stoked to have a good performance."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.