Tye Ruotolo’s submission of Pedro Marinho in ADCC has fans hyped up

Before Tye Ruotolo returns to action on May 5, rewatch his ADCC brawl against Pedro Marinho.

It’s impossible to argue against the fact that 20-year-old Tye Ruotolo is one of the most exciting and talented grapplers of his generation. His athleticism and overall fight IQ are difficult for competitors to contend with.

So before he faces ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, watch Tye’s insane submission of Pedro Marinho at the 2022 ADCC World Championships, which has stunned BJJ fans across the globe.

Check out some of their comments below:

vugrinecbjj said:

"I was there at the tournament!! Absolutely my favorite match of the tournament!!! Great job brothers!! 🔥🔥🔥"

mikelester95:

"You coming at Pedro this way was one of the most exciting matches I seen at ADCC. Them Ruotolo bros are savages… plane and simple"

questionablejiujitsu:

"Ali to Brock Lesnar in a blink an on eye. 😂"

lucas_pipoli:

Get goosebumps watching this 🔥

The California native is now set to face one of the biggest names in ONE Championship today. At ONE Fight Night 10 at 1stBank Center, Tye’s name could join the ranks as one of the best in the world if he submits the current ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Before joining ONE Championship, Tye competed in multiple no-gi events such as WNO, Fight to Win, and Grapplefest to gain experience fighting against the top grapplers in the world across a spectrum of different weight classes.

Naturally a lightweight, the Atos Jiu-Jitsu gym representative also excels in absolute and at 185lbs, which means he’s not afraid to put his craft to the challenge and defeat a man who has never been submitted.

North American fans can watch ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video live and for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.

