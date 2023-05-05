Tye Ruotolo says Andre Galvao has a lot of faith in him to beat Reinier de Ridder

Tye Ruotolo’s BJJ professor, Andre Galvao, has faith that he will earn a win over reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Ruotolo will be back in action on Friday night, gunning for his third-straight victory inside the circle. After scoring back-to-back finishes against Garry Tonon and former ONE featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov, Ruotolo will try to add another ONE Championship world titleholder to his hit list in a highly anticipated submission grappling superfight.

Speaking to The South China Morning Post, Tye Ruotolo revealed that BJJ legend and trainer Andre Galvao has faith that the 20-year-old prodigy will come out on top in his third outing under the ONE banner:

“We’ve been going over some game plan stuff. Some of [de Ridder’s] strengths and weaknesses,” Ruotolo said. “Andre [Galvao] has a lot of faith in me so it’s always good to hear that in your professor when he’s got a lot of confidence in you."

Watch the full interview below:

Tye Ruotolo has a lot of momentum going into ONE Fight Night 10. He will need every ounce of it as he meets a much bigger opponent in Reinier de Ridder. ‘The Dutch Knight’ will also be going into their submission showdown at the 1stBank Center hell-bent on getting back into the win column after suffering his first career loss in mixed martial arts last December.

Surrendering the ONE light heavyweight title to Anatoly Malykhin, de Ridder is ready to get back to his winning ways and carve a path back to a rematch with the Russian juggernaut. But before he can focus on exacting revenge, he will need to get past one of the greatest grapplers in the world.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

