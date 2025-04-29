  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Tye Ruotolo says fighting bigger guys during formative years built "super important" confidence like no other

Tye Ruotolo says fighting bigger guys during formative years built "super important" confidence like no other

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Apr 29, 2025 12:50 GMT
Tye Ruotolo | Image credit: ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo | Image credit: ONE Championship

Brazilian jiu-jitsu megastar Tye Ruotolo has revealed one secret to his elite-level grit and perseverance when he competes against anyone in any grappling matches and competition. The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion recently spoke to ONE Championship for an interview and shared that he has been sharpening his skills against bigger and better competition, which has allowed him to gain the necessary fortitude.

Ad

He said:

"When you're challenging yourself against guys bigger than you and stronger than you and you're constantly doing that, it serves you confidence. It builds a type of confidence that's super important in battle."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Tye Ruotolo is out to display this confidence in his upcoming world title defense against Dante Leon on May 2 at the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. This marks the 22-year-old BJJ savant's return to action after almost a year of sabbatical due to an injury he suffered in 2024.

Tye Ruotolo will bank on new techniques for his impending championship clash with Dante Leon

The Atos representative has also revealed, with the world's largest martial arts organization during the same interview, that he has been experimenting with new techniques that he could use against his Canadian opponent on fight night.

Ad

According to Tye Ruotolo, he devotes his time to researching and practicing them on the mat to ensure that he will be fully ready for their latest meeting, as he stated:

"I was doing a little bit of research for sure and just a lot of drilling. Just trying to come up with some new stuff, some new entries. And, yeah, I'm excited to start exercising them for sure."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

About the author
Anatoly Pimentel

Anatoly Pimentel

Twitter icon

Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.

Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.

Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.

Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications