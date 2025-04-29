Tye Ruotolo says fighting bigger guys during formative years built "super important" confidence like no other

Brazilian jiu-jitsu megastar Tye Ruotolo has revealed one secret to his elite-level grit and perseverance when he competes against anyone in any grappling matches and competition. The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion recently spoke to ONE Championship for an interview and shared that he has been sharpening his skills against bigger and better competition, which has allowed him to gain the necessary fortitude.
He said:
"When you're challenging yourself against guys bigger than you and stronger than you and you're constantly doing that, it serves you confidence. It builds a type of confidence that's super important in battle."
Tye Ruotolo is out to display this confidence in his upcoming world title defense against Dante Leon on May 2 at the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. This marks the 22-year-old BJJ savant's return to action after almost a year of sabbatical due to an injury he suffered in 2024.
Tye Ruotolo will bank on new techniques for his impending championship clash with Dante Leon
The Atos representative has also revealed, with the world's largest martial arts organization during the same interview, that he has been experimenting with new techniques that he could use against his Canadian opponent on fight night.
According to Tye Ruotolo, he devotes his time to researching and practicing them on the mat to ensure that he will be fully ready for their latest meeting, as he stated:
"I was doing a little bit of research for sure and just a lot of drilling. Just trying to come up with some new stuff, some new entries. And, yeah, I'm excited to start exercising them for sure."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.