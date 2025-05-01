Tye Ruotolo shares twin brother's enthusiasm for MMA: "Kade and I just find it more fun than anything"

The full use of martial arts skillset and dynamic of MMA has been the selling point of the sport to the renowned Ruotolo twins, as Tye Ruotolo recently revealed in a recent appearance on JitMagazine's YouTube channel for an interview.

According to the current ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, he and Kade find it more fun than just doing a specific discipline. He said:

"Yeah, 100 percent that excites us. Kade and I just find it more fun than anything, It's really just a beautiful sport and we have so much fun doing it."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Among the two BJJ superstars, Kade was the first to transition to MMA, as he had already swept his three matches under the world's largest martial arts organization and defeated them via submissions.

These incredible performances have earned him three $50,000 bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. Tye is looking to follow this path later this year, but he still needs to defend his 26-pound golden belt in his upcoming bout.

Tye is scheduled to defend his crown against Dante Leon in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which emanates inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tye Ruotolo looking forward to his return at ONE Fight Night 31

This impending clash with the Canadian athlete marks the return of Tye Ruotolo to action after being sidelined for the past seven months due to a knee injury. Now, he is itching to showcase his talent on the global stage once more and remind them how good he is.

The 22-year-old BJJ savant expressed this excitement in his recent interview with JitsMagazine, where he proclaimed:

"I can't wait. Got my ONE title defense coming up shortly. I was out of commission for a little bit, and I'm chomping at the bit to be back in action."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

