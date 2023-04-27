Tye Ruotolo still open to fighting twin brother Kade at “the right time”

Tye Ruotolo is open to competing against his ONE world champion brother, Kade Ruotolo, inside the Circle.

On May 5, Tye Ruotolo will look to secure his third-straight win under the ONE Championship banner when he competes against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder as part of the promotion’s eagerly anticipated North American debut.

While the two men will meet in a middleweight submission grappling superfight, the 20-year-old BJJ prodigy typically competes at lightweight, the same division his brother currently reigns over as the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

With a win over Reinier de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo will likely solidify himself as the next man in line for a ONE world title opportunity. While he’s not exactly thrilled about the idea of fighting his brother on such a large stage, Ruotolo believes they could make it work.

“Fighting my brother would be crazy. I don’t know if it’s going to happen at 170. It definitely could,” Rutolo told The MMA Superfan. “We got to find the right time. I think we got to mark it. It’s not easy fighting your brother on a stage like that all the time. We’ve done it before but that’s a big stage. I don’t know if he’ll get saltier than normal. But I’m really excited to see that match again.”

Before Tye Ruotolo looks at a potential clash with his own brother, he’ll first need to get past an especially hungry Reinier de Ridder.

After suffering the first setback of his career in December, ‘The Dutch Knight’ is determined to get back into the win column at ONE Fight Night 10 before attempting to settle the score with the only man to hand him a loss in mixed martial arts, Anatoly Malykhin.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

