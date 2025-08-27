Tye Ruotolo teases how Adrian Lee fight could play out: “I’m either gonna submit him in the first minute, or we’re gonna be striking”

MMA debutant Tye Ruotolo of the United States has outlined expectations for how his highly anticipated showdown with Adrian &quot;The Phenom&quot; Lee will unfold.The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will bite the bullet and don the four-ounce gloves at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his mixed martial arts debut at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the confident Ruotolo mapped out his path to victory:“The way the match is gonna go, I’m either gonna submit him in the first minute, or we’re gonna be striking. Either way, I’m excited,” he stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo enters his first foray in MMA, bringing arguably one of the most potent grappling arsenals in the promotion.The 22-year-old BJJ ace went 8-0 in all-grappling matches in the promotion, defending his belt over the likes of tough challengers like Izaak Michel and Dante Leon.However, Lee brings forth a formidable challenge in a new sport. The 18-year-old young star remains undefeated in three career bouts and boasts a well-rounded striking and grappling repertoire.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.Tye Ruotolo says he'll hunt for the finish as soon as the bell ringsTye Ruotolo doesn't plan on messing around against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35.The youngest IBJJF world champion will look to do what he does best in his MMA debut -- take the fight to the ground and force the tap with a tight submission.The Atos representative told ONE:&quot;My plan is to get him out and finish the fight as soon as possible with what I’m the best at: jiu-jitsu. Slick and quick. That’s the plan.&quot;