Tye Ruotolo thinks more jiu-jitsu athletes should adapt MMA’s ‘go for the kill’ mindset

The 20-year-old submission grappling phenom and Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt world champion Tye Ruotolo is in Thailand this week, and ready to compete against another tough opponent on short notice. So don’t be surprised if you see him and his twin brother Kade out and about in Bangkok.

Tye Ruotolo is set to face no.2-ranked lightweight MMA contender Dagi Arslanaliev of Turkey in a 180-lb. catchweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on August 4.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a fight week interview, Ruotolo commented on the difference between grappling against pure jiu-jitsu fighters and MMA fighters.

The 20-year-old said:

"I think jiu-jitsu fighters have a lot of experience in jiu-jitsu. They know how to slow the game down. How to stall, you know. MMA fighters, for the most part, it's you're going for the kill, right? So in jiu-jitsu, we need more of that. The couple of us have that and we have that aggression and that's what it's really all about. Just going for the kill right?" [2:10 onwards]

Based on Ruotolo’s comments, fans can certainly expect an exciting matchup when Tye and Dagi face each other in the ring. If you’re looking for the best in submission grappling action, this is a must-watch fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

