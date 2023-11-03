Tye Ruotolo on unique opportunity presented to him: “ONE has the ability to blow up jiu-jitsu like it’s never been”

American submission grappling sensation Tye Ruotolo is thankful for the position to take the sport of jiu-jitsu into the mainstream.

The 20-year-old competes among the greatest fighters in the world in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization. With millions of people watching on any given night, jiu-jitsu now has a platform unlike anything it has ever had before.

Speaking to MMA Mania in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about ONE Championship’s impact on the BJJ community.

Ruotolo said:

“I hope with my brother and I being champs and representing ONE, you know, we can bring over a lot of the community where we were champions from before and ONE has the ability to blow up jiu-jitsu like it’s never been.”

Ruotolo’s twin brother, Kade, is the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. He hopes to follow in his sibling’s footsteps soon as a ONE world champion.

Ruotolo is set to face Russia’s Magomed Abdulkadirov in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The winner will be crowned the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Ruotolo says he simply cannot wait for Friday night. He said:

“You know what, this year, it was a little bit slow in the beginning for my brother and compared to most years that we've had and you know not even complaining. There was a lot of stuff going on with our brother with our brand you know that we kind of trying to prioritize but you know maybe halfway through the year I was starting to itch you know. We were getting hungry to fight, so I'm really excited to be taking on this match. I'm all fired up.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.