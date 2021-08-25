Tyron Woodley responds to 'offensive' fight-throwing accusations ahead of his August 29th boxing match with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley is all set to face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated professional boxing match on August 29th, 2021. The former UFC welterweight champion will be making his professional boxing debut against the YouTube megastar who’s 3-0 as a professional boxer.

The hype and anticipation surrounding the Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul fight have reached fever pitch. Nevertheless, this hasn’t deterred certain sections of the combat sports community from hurling match-fixing/fight-throwing accusations at Woodley and Paul.

A recurring theme in Jake Paul’s fights, particularly two of his most recent fights – against former NBA star Nate Robinson and retired MMA star Ben Askren – is allegations of Paul’s fights being fixed. There are people who claim that Jake Paul’s opponents are being paid to intentionally lose the fight and that both Paul and his opponents are aware of the fix.

Tyron Woodley has now fired back at such critics of his fight against Jake Paul. In an interview with Fight Hype, Woodley was asked what he believes is something that people are underestimating about him ahead of his upcoming fight. T-Wood responded by stating:

“That I’m taking it serious. That’s what I think.”

Tyron Woodley then proceeded to take a shot at critics of his fight against Jake Paul who’ve been claiming that Woodley is being paid to throw the fight. Woodley noted:

“I think the amount of people that know me and know better than to call me and ask me – Am I throwing this fight for money, or is it a real fight, or is it exhibition? Like, I don’t understand why people think in 2021, somebody’s willing to let somebody pay them for a fight when I’ve been nothing but a competitor for 30 years. And it’s kind of offensive. So, to me, I’m like, ‘Alright. Let me show everybody what it’s all about.'”

A win over Jake Paul could help Tyron Woodley reinvigorate his brand

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Tyron Woodley is a widely revered figure in the MMA community. Recent claims about Woodley being paid to take a dive against Jake Paul have been brushed off by many MMA fans and experts as nothing more than baseless allegations.

Presently, Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak in his MMA career. The belief is that a win over a social media superstar and boxing wunderkind like Jake Paul could prove to be truly beneficial for Woodley’s brand in the days to come.

