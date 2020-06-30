Tyron Woodley reveals his fight plan for rest of 2020, says he's in no position to call anyone out

Tyron Woodley lost to Gilbert Burns, going on a skid for the first time in his career.

The former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley intends to get back in the Octagon this year.

UFC Fight Night: Woodley v Burns

Tyron Woodley isn't taking his recent loss against Gilbert Burns too badly and he knows where he stands in the Welterweight Division. Tyron Woodley, aka The Chosen One, was the UFC Welterweight Champion with 5 overall Championship defenses.

Three of those were victories, while Woodley's first title defense was a draw against Stephen Thompson and his last one was a loss against Kamaru Usman. He took a full year away before returning to the Octagon.

While his originally scheduled fight against Leon Edwards at UFC London didn't pan out due to the travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he faced rising contender Gilbert Burns in the main event at UFC Apex this past May - losing by a lopsided unanimous decision to the Brazilian.

Tyron Woodley went on Instagram Live and spoke about what's next for him. He said that he wants to fight at least two more times in 2020 (H/T MMAJunkie):

"I want to fight two more times this year. So we are right now in June. I feel like if I can get one on the books sometime in the near future then it still leaves me with November or December to fight again. I want to fight two more times this year. I want to just really knock out some fights. I’m excited about it. I’m ready to get back in there and get after it.”

When addressing any possible fight he wants, the former Champion Tyron Woodley said that after his skid, he's in no position to call anyone out:

“I can’t think of anybody off the top of my head like, ‘Oh, let me fight this mother(expletive).' If you lose a fight you don’t be coming out of the gate like, you ain’t really in a position to call anybody out. You kind of just got to take a seat, sit down, be humble, get back on the grind, get ready to beat somebody up. But you don’t really get to call the shots like that, at least I don’t think you should. Some people do. You know you who are.”

Is there a place in the 170-pound division for 38-year-old Tyron Woodley?

Tyron Woodley lost two times in a row for the first time in his career. He had three losses before Kamaru Usman but never went on a skid. At 38 years old, Tyron Woodley is looking to find his place in the division before he wraps up his MMA career. There are a few great fights left for him and we hope that a Robbie Lawler rematch is one of them.