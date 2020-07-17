Tyron Woodley reveals when he plans to "exterminate" Colby Covington

After losing to Gilbert Burns in a dominant one-sided fight, Tyron Woodley went on a two-fight losing skid for the first time in his MMA career. The former Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley is looking to get back in the mix and wants only one name - Colby Covington.

Writing to ESPN, Tyron Woodley said that he's always willing to fight the former Interim Champion Colby Covington:

“My answer to whether I would fight Colby is eternally yes,” Woodley wrote via text message to ESPN. “At 96 years old in a nursing home it’s yes! He said no six times and now creates a date that works for him? F**k out of here.”

Tyron Woodley said that he's aiming for September/October to "exterminate" Covington:

“I literally treated it like every other bluff and told them quit contacting me until this b***h signed a bout agreement,” Woodley added. “Never thought he would sign. September/October, I’ll get around to exterminating that roach. Let me call the UFC and see what’s crackin.”

Two sides of the story to Tyron Woodley-Colby Covington

It seems like both Tyron Woodley and Colby Covington have claimed that the other never signed a bout agreement. Ultimately, nothing can be believed until it's all official. However, one has to question whether Colby Covington is the right match-up for Tyron Woodley following his loss against Gilbert Burns.

Should they fight in September, Covington will have had rest for well over nine months. The last time Tyron Woodley faced a wrestling specialist, it was when he lost his Welterweight Championship to The Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman.

Either way, this would be a fight with major title implications. With that said, it seems as though Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards are ahead in the line for a title shot. Jorge Masvidal can claim a rematch just based on the PPV numbers that he pulled for UFC 251.