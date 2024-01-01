Tyron Woodley’s 18+ video leak makes MMA Twitter go wild with reactions - “First person he’s finished in ages”

Tyron Woodley is the first fighter to trend on MMA Twitter in 2024 but not for his actions in the cage.

Woodley, 41, woke up on New Year's Day 2024 to a previously recorded sex tape involving himself released on social media. The NSFW footage of the former UFC champion and an unnamed woman's sexual encounter quickly swarmed MMA Twitter.

As the video quickly spread on multiple social media platforms, fans began adding their reactions with many making puns connecting to Woodley's fighting career.

Woodley's former opponent, Jake Paul, did not miss the opportunity to jump in on the action as well.

With the video gaining more views, additional fans voiced their opinions. Fans wrote:

"Another early stoppage?"

"Okay fine. He's the greatest welterweight of all time. Sorry GSP"

"Jake Paul KO still got bro tweaking"

"Tyron got Wood"

"Tyron hitting that punching bag extra hard today"

Fan reactions to Tyron Woodley's leaked sex tape on X [via @dovysimumma on X]

Is Tyron Woodley still fighting?

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has not competed in MMA since getting submitted by Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in 2021. However, the former fighter has stayed relevant to fans through his ventures into boxing and acting.

Woodley did not ever officially retire from MMA but instead landed a big boxing fight with Jake Paul in 2021 following his UFC release. The controversial end to the fight would lead to a short-notice rematch later in the year, one that would end with a more definitive knockout.

Since 2021, Woodley has not appeared in any combat sports competition. Though the former champion continues to train, as evidenced by his social media posts, Woodley appears to be more focused on his acting career.

'The Realest' kickstarted his acting career while still active in fighting but has increased his involvement in the entertainment business since departing from the UFC. Most notably, the fighter has been seen in a prominent role on the Netflix series, Cobra Kai.