Tyson Fury becomes the first man to break the 'Versace robe curse' that affected fighters like Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya

Tyson Fury became the first fighter to break one of the most infamous curses to unhallow the world of fighting, the 'Versace robe curse.'

The supposedly jinxed robe by Versace, one of the most popular fashion brands, has proven to be mysteriously harmful to the fighters' careers. The superstition is that when one dons the infamous Versace robe before the competition, they tend to lose their upcoming fight.

Tyson Fury razored the curse after he defeated Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round. The trilogy fight saw Fury retain his WBC, Lineal and The Ring heavyweight titles as he cemented his name in the history books as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

Other fighters to be affected by the 'Versace robe curse' are UFC superstars Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

'The Notorious' was seen embracing the flashy robe before his highly anticipated fight with Floyd Mayweather. The robe, which has golden-colored engravings of the brand's logo, proved to be disastrous for the Irishman as he succumbed to a TKO loss against Mayweather.

Andreas Hale @AndreasHale Conor McGregor rolls up in a gotdamn Versace robe. Conor McGregor rolls up in a gotdamn Versace robe. https://t.co/VMSn0awiCX

Jorge Masvidal's three-fight winning streak also came to an end after the Cuban-American fighter was seen wearing the robe at a UFC event. He lost to UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman twice, the latest in disastrous fashion via knockout at UFC 261.

Drug Lord Conor @CokedUpConor Tyson Fury officially breaks the Versace Robe and Drake curse in the same night , this man is just different Tyson Fury officially breaks the Versace Robe and Drake curse in the same night , this man is just different https://t.co/1eZ7CyrKnU

The reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn't safe from the stylish robe's curse either.

Adesanya lost to light heavyweight king Jan Blochowicz at UFC 259, just days after 'The Last Stylebender' was seen wearing the Versace robe.

Tyson Fury became the second man to break the 'Drake curse' after Max Holloway

Tyson Fury became the second fighter to overcome the 'Drake curse' when he won his fight against Deontay Wilder via knockout in the eleventh round. Prior to the bout, the Manchester boxer and Drake exchanged a few words on Twitter as the Canadian rapper wished Fury well.

"Trust me @Drake, once I’m done with him he’ll be running through Alabama with his woes! God Bless You G."

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury Trust me @Drake , once I’m done with him he’ll be running through Alabama with his woes! God Bless You G 🤝 🦉 Trust me @Drake, once I’m done with him he’ll be running through Alabama with his woes! God Bless You G 🤝 🦉 https://t.co/QMAt0G7LZr

The 'Drake curse' originated from a widely believed superstition that when the renowned rapper offers his support to a fighter or an athlete, they lose their respective competitions or fights.

Max Holloway successfully broke the ill-fated curse at UFC 231 when he defeated Brian Ortega via TKO in 2018.

Other notable victims of the Drake curse include Irish MMA icon Conor McGregor, who was accompanied by Drake on stage for his fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. McGregor lost to Nurmagomedov in the fourth round after the Russian submitted him with a neck-crank.

SPORF @Sporf 📸 After posting for a picture with @Drake :❌ Anthony Joshua lost to Ruiz❌ Conor McGregor lost to Khabib❌ Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in the Champions League vs Spurs❌ Serena Williams lost in US Open❌ Kentucky Wildcats no final😳 The @Drake curse strikes again. 📸 After posting for a picture with @Drake:❌ Anthony Joshua lost to Ruiz❌ Conor McGregor lost to Khabib❌ Sergio Aguero missed a penalty in the Champions League vs Spurs❌ Serena Williams lost in US Open❌ Kentucky Wildcats no final😳 The @Drake curse strikes again. https://t.co/ZFi2Tvm5fW

