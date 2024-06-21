Tyson Fury breaks silence on "drunken night out" after camera caught him falling face-first on street

Tyson Fury recently opened up about being escorted out of a pub and faceplanting on the ground during a night out earlier this month. Fury addressed the viral videos floating around on social media and confirmed that fans didn't have to worry about his health as he was just letting his hair down.

Fury went up against Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight in May in Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, with Usyk ultimately handing Fury his first career loss via split decision. The pair are booked for a rematch in December.

Earlier this month, Fury made headlines after being spotted at a pub in Morecambe. 'The Gypsy King' was being escorted out of the establishment due to the state of his intoxication and even took a fall on his way out.

Given his troubling past, many were concerned that he may have taken the Usyk loss too hard. However, it appears that isn't the case.

Fury recently addressed the videos of his night out and assured fans that he was doing fine. Speaking on FUROCITY By Tyson Fury on YouTube [via @MichaelBenson on X], he said:

"I got p***ed up about two weeks ago and fell over on my face. Didn't do any damage though, still good-looking. I've had lots of messages and people phoning asking if I'm alright. You're a grown man and have a drunken night out and all of a sudden [fans think] you're gonna jump in front of a train. Obviously, from my past history people are concerned, but I've just been chilling out and spending time with my family."

Boxing icon Carl Froch weighs in on Tyson Fury being seen during an intoxicated bender

Boxing icon Carl Froch recently shared his thoughts on Tyson Fury being recorded taking a fall during a bender in his hometown. Froch expressed sympathy for 'The Gypsy King' and wished him well.

In a recent YouTube video, the former WBC super middleweight champion weighed in on Fury's recent public state of disarray. Stating that he wants to see the boxing star back in action, Froch said:

"I hope, and when I say it I mean it genuinely from the heart, I hope he’s fine. I hope he’s coping with it because we want to see him back. Tyson Fury can bring the belts back to Britain and then we can have a few more fights before he decides to hang the gloves up.”

