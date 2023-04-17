Tyson Fury doesn't have a chin to withstand a KO, claims Zhilei Zhang 

Zhilei Zhang believes that Tyson Fury's chin is good, but it's not flawless.

'Bang Bang' made his return over the weekend against Joe Joyce. Heading into the contest, Zhang was a massive underdog against 'Juggernaut'.

Joyce was undefeated with all wins coming by finish. Meanwhile, the Chinese boxer was coming off a decision defeat last August on the undercard of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2.

However, it didn't look that way on fight night. While Joyce came out firing bombs as normal, Zhang matched his aggression and power. He rocked the British star in the second round and didn't look back. Zhang wound up battering Joyce en route to a sixth-round doctor's stoppage win.

WBO @WorldBoxingOrg Congratulations to the new WBO Interim World Heavyweight Champion Zhilei Zang, who earned the most important victory of his career by defeating former champion Joe Joyce, via 6th-Round TKO at Copper Box Arena.



Following the win, Zhilei Zhang discussed his future in an interview with IFL TV. There, he called for a clash with Tyson Fury, as the WBC Heavyweight Champion has been left opponent less after his clash with Oleksandr Usyk fell through this month.

In the interview, Zhang opined that he would be the one to crack the champion's historically great chin. He stated:

"This is the beginning, I'm going for the title. Let's do that [fight]... Yeah [I can finish Tyson Fury], he doesn't have that chin. Yeah, yeah [I will knock him out]."

See his comments in the interview below:

George Warren discusses Tyson Fury's return

George Warren has revealed that Tyson Fury is still eyeing a Summer return to the ring.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since December, when he defeated Derek Chisora by knockout in their trilogy bout. Following the win, Fury had a face-off with Oleksandr Usyk in the ring to promote a potential fight between them.

The fight was supposed to be a historic one, as it would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis. Sadly, the two sides pulled the plug earlier this month over issues with a rematch clause and revenue split.

While losing that matchup stung fans, Tyson Fury is reportedly expected to be in the ring in the coming months. In fact, he could be returning as soon as July, and at Wembley Stadium.

In an interview with International Boxing News, George Warren revealed:

"If he wants to fight this summer, he'll let us know, we'll try to make it happen. We need to know pretty quickly to invoke something in the during the summer.... It could be [July]. Yes, it could be [in Wembley Stadium]."

See his comments below:

