"Shots like that, they end careers" - Tyson Fury is concerned about Deontay Wilder's health following their trilogy fight

Tyson Fury put on an absolute boxing masterclass in his most recent outing against Deontay Wilder. In the aftermath of the barnburner fight, Tyson Fury expressed deep concern regarding Wilder's physical and mental health.

In a post on social media, Mike Coppinger offered fans some insight into the mindset of Tyson Fury towards the end of the fight. Fury offered his two cents on the fateful shot that sent Deontay Wilder sprawling on the canvas.

“I hit him with a crunching right hand to the temple and shots like that, they end careers. And I just hope he’s OK. He took a lot of punishment tonight. Right hooks, right uppercuts.”

Deontay Wilder started the fight well, confusing Fury with jabs to the body. He knocked Fury down twice in the fourth round, but 'The Gypsy King' survived. Fury then grew into the fight and dominated the later rounds. He finally knocked Wilder out with a thundering right hand in the eleventh round.

In terms of stats, Tyson Fury managed to land more than twice as many shots as Deontay Wilder. After landing 150 strikes, Fury made good on his promise to knock Wilder out.

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury retained his WBC and lineal heavyweight championships after outperforming Deontay Wilder over the course of 11 rounds. The fight marked their third meeting in the ring.

What's more, the winning record that Fury has consolidated against Deontay Wilder has most probably called their association in the ring to an end.

In the wake of these developments, Fury will now look to the victor of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua. A rematch clause was triggered in the wake of Usyk's surprise win over Joshua.

A title unification fight between Tyson Fury and the victor of the rematch between Usyk and 'AJ' will bring forth the first unified champion since Lennox Lewis. Should Usyk emerge victorious yet again, he could find himself butting heads with the prevailing heavyweight kingpin.

