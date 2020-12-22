Two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury has said that he is honored after winning The Ring Magazine's 'Fighter of the Year' accolade.

Fury has won the prestigious award for the second time now, with the previous one being awarded in 2015. The 32-year-old is the first British boxer to have been awarded The Ring's Fighter of the Year on two occasions.

It must be noted that the accolade had joint-winners, and along with Fury, Teofimo Lopez also claimed the award. The 23-year-old American had put on an extraordinary performance against Vasyl Lomachenko and retained his IBF Lightweight title.

Tyson Fury wins the award for his impressive performance against Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury took to his Twitter account and stated that he is honoured to have won The Ring Magazine's award and referred it to as the "holy grail in boxing".

"Overwhelmeing to become the 1st British fighter in history to win 2 @ringmagazine fighter of the year. 2015/2020 really honoured. This is the holy grail in boxing. Now I’m 2 time Ring champion & 2 time fighter of the year," read Fury's post.

Fury won the award for his incredible win against Deontay Wilder earlier this year in February. The British boxer defeated Wilder in a rematch via TKO in the seventh round. Fury is also a two-time The Ring heavyweight champion, winning the title in 2015 and 2020 respectively.

Tyson Fury set to face Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua successfully defended his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev on December 12, 2020. Following his win, Joshua was asked about his next opponent, and the 31-year-old said that he wouldn't mind facing Tyson Fury.

Fury immediately responded to the challenge and claimed that he would knock out Joshua inside three rounds.

"Anthony Joshua just sh*t himself live on television. He got asked if he wanted the fight, and he went around the bushes and put his a** on the edge. I want the fight. I want the fight next. I’ll knock him out inside of three rounds. He’s a big bum dosser. Can’t wait to knock him out," said Fury.

The feud between the two Heavyweight stalwarts has been brewing for a long time now, and although there is no official announcement on their potential fight, Fury and Joshua would likely face each other in 2021.