Tyson Fury issues cold warning as Oleksandr Usyk calls out 'The Gypsy King' for retirement fight: “Any time any place”

Tyson Fury responded aggressively to Oleksandr Usyk, expressing the desire to face him in a trilogy fight before retiring from boxing. Usyk, who first defeated Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight world champion, repeated his success in their December 2024 rematch, outworking 'The Gypsy King' en route to a unanimous decision win.

Usyk is set to rematch IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on July 19 and plans to retire after one more fight in the professional boxing circuit. In a recent interview with The Stomping Ground, the Ukrainian boxer named of his preferred opponents for the retirement fight, stating:

"Maybe it's Tyson Fury, maybe it's Anthony Joshua."

While Joshua remains active, Fury announced his retirement from boxing in February amid talks of potential fights against 'AJ' and Usyk. When asked if he thinks Fury will return to competition, Usyk replied:

"I think he's not retired. I think Tyson will continue boxing, continue training because he's a great man, yeah. Tyson Fury speaks a lot. But he's a great man. Wow.""

Reacting to the video clip of Usyk's comments on The Stomping Ground's Instagram, Fury took to the comments section and issued a blunt warning:

"Beat the fucker 2 times and the world knows the truth. Any time, any place. [Summer] UK next time 100k people."

@HappyPunch shared Fury's comment on The Stomping Ground's Instagram post and a video of Usyk expressing a similar opinion in a different interview with Mail Sports Boxing on X.

Check out the post below:

Frank Warren wants to see Tyson Fury face a former champion in his next fight, not Oleksandr Usyk

Recently, Tyson Fury shared a video of himself training with Coach Sugar Hill Steward in the gym, leading to speculations regarding his potential return to the ring. Boxing promoter and Fury's manager, Frank Warren, weighed in on the situation, stating that he will never ask Fury to come back, but would rather allow the boxer make that decision. He then expressed who he would like to see Fury fight next, if he chooses to return to competition:

"I would like to see it [the fight against Joshua] just to clean up the ... well lack of controversy because it never happened. I would like to see the fight happen but it's up to the guys. If they want to do it, get it on." [H/T ESPN]

Fury vs. Anthony Joshua has long been one of the most highly anticipated heavyweight boxing matches that never took place. While there has been significant interest in the fight, especially when both men held the heavyweight titles, Usyk's emergence changed the dynamic, and the fight never materialized.

