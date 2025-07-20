Tyson Fury makes shocking $1 million claim for potential Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul fight

Tyson Fury recently stated that Jake Paul could knock out former WBA (super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a potential fight.
'The Problem Child' is currently one of the rising stars in the boxing realm, rapidly gaining attention for his performances and promotional antics. In his most recent fight, Paul defeated former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by unanimous decision.
In an exclusive interview with iFL TV, Fury was asked whether Paul can stun a boxer like Joshua. In response, 'The Gypsy King' said:
"I think Jake Paul chins [Anthony Joshua]. Yes, if they fight. 100%. If they fight, I'm putting a million pounds on Jake Paul."
Check out Tyson Fury's comments below (3:19):
In his last fight, 'AJ' competed for the IBF heavyweight championship against Daniel Dubois. However, he was unable to seize the opportunity, as Dubois knocked him out in the fifth round. This loss marked AJ's fourth defeat in his professional boxing career.
Jake Paul discusses potential Anthony Joshua fight; reacts to Tyson Fury's claim
Jake Paul has been eager to fight Anthony Joshua for a long time. After his victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Paul reiterated his desire to face Joshua in the ring.
In a recent interview with talkSPORT Boxing, 'The Problem Child' stated that he is confident about the booking of a potential matchup against Joshua, saying:
"It's going to happen. I want it to happen [at Wembley Stadium]. All the odds stacked against me. I believe that I'll beat him and shock the world and create one of the biggest upsets in boxing history... I've seen that. [Fury's] backing me. He's a smart lad."
Check out Jake Paul's comments below (0:19):