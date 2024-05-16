Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk urged to voice protest against Saudi Arabia's "sportswashing" amid crackdown on human rights

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to go up against each other in a highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight title fight in Riyadh this weekend. Ahead of their momentous bout, both boxing superstars are being urged by activists to speak out against the human rights violations taking place in Saudi Arabia.

Over the past few years, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the most prominent investors in sports, with significant developments in football, golf, F1, and boxing. As far as boxing is concerned, the nation has become synonymous with high-profile, blockbuster bouts and is expected to increase the frequency of such fights over the next few years as part of its 'Vision 2030' strategy.

Expand Tweet

In a recent statement by Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia's interest in boxing has been identified as a part of their "sportswashing" process and meant to deflect global attention from the nation's jailing of women's rights activists, anti-free speech actions and unchecked use of the death penalty.

With the Fury-Usyk bout coming up soon, activists urged the two boxing superstars to use their platforms to "speak out" against Saudi Arabia's human rights violations and highlight the "urgent need for human rights reform" there. Peter Frankental, Amnesty International UK’s economic affairs director, stated:

"Boxing is very much part of the Saudi sportswashing strategy under Mohammed bin Salman, dating back to at least Anthony Joshua's fight with Andy Ruiz in 2019. Glitzy events like Fury vs. Usyk are designed to rebrand Saudi Arabia as a 'sporting hub' while deflecting attention from the country's jailing of women's rights activists, suppression of free speech, and rampant use of the death penalty." [H/T BBC.com]

Expand Tweet

Tyson Fury lauds Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh for reviving boxing

Despite Saudi Arabia's alleged dubious human rights record, Tyson Fury wants fans to recognize the nation for its contribution to boxing. Earlier this year, 'The Gypsy King' heaped praise on The Kingdom for bringing back viewership and excitement to the sport via immense investment.

During an interview on The Stomping Ground show, the WBC heavyweight champion lauded Turki Alalshikh for his help booking the Oleksandr Usyk fight and thanked The Kingdom for bringing him back to the ring. He said:

"Boxing was dead until the Saudis came in. I think I had the last big fight in Wembley with Dillian Whyte. And had the other one with Chisora. But since then, I think boxing’s been dead. Without Saudi, boxing is dead. That’s a fact... I wouldn’t be even boxing anymore if Turki Alalshikh did not bring me back and put me on the big shows."

Catch Tyson Fury's comments below (6:21):