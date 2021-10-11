"It would make anybody’s blood boil" - Tyson Fury's father John Fury slams Deontay Wilder for his post-fight antics 

Tyson Fury, in the aftermath of his fight against Deontay Wilder, tried to extend an olive branch of peace. However, Wilder refused to meet Fury with the same courtesy. John Fury has seemingly taken offense and offered his two cents on the matter.

During a sit-down with talkSPORT, John Fury opened up about all things Fury vs. Wilder III. He also touched upon 'The Bronze Bomber's demeanor towards the end of the fight:

"His behavior, Wilder, before and after – it would make anybody’s blood boil, wouldn’t it? As a man like I am – if you get beat by the better man you say, ‘Put our differences to one side, well done.’ For my money, he tarnished his performance, Wilder," asserted John Fury.

Tyson Fury on Deontay Wilder refusing to display sportsmanship

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder marked one of the greatest heavyweight boxing rivalries in recent history. The third edition of their trilogy saga has likely brought their lengthy and troubled history inside the ring to an end.

However, it seems like the bad blood the fighters share will endure. Following their brutal clash, Tyson Fury said:

“He’s got no love for me, Deontay Wilder, because you know why, because I beat him three times. I’m a sportsman. I went over to him to show some love and respect and he didn’t want to give it back. That’s his problem. I just said well done and he said, ‘I don’t want to show any sportsmanship or respect.’ I said, ‘No problem.’"

'The Gypsy King' has solidified his position at the top of the heavyweight boxing foodchain. Having overcome the challenge presented by one of the most lethal strikers in the sport, he maintains his place on the throne.

He will now aim to chart a course to unified status in the heavyweight division. However, it could be a while before we see Tyson Fury reigning supreme. Anthony Joshua and the freshly minted heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk are embroiled in a rematch saga of their own.

What's more, the WBC has thrust Tyson Fury into a defense against Dillian Whyte as long as he emerges triumphant in his upcoming fight against Otto Wallin on October 30th.

