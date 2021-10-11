"I wouldn’t bother with the rest of them" - Tyson Fury’s father John Fury weighs in on who 'The Gypsy King' should fight next 

Tyson Fury recently overcame the challenge presented by Deontay Wilder, seemingly bringing that chapter of his career to a close. His father John Fury subsequently offered his two cents on who the heavyweight kingpin should take on in his next outing in the ring.

John Fury, while in conversation with talkSPORT, addressed Tyson Fury's future in the division. He suggested that the only fight that makes sense for 'The Gypsy King' at this point is one against Oleksandr Usyk to unify the heavyweight titles.

“He’s gotta go look for Usyk or nothing, in my idea. It’s Usyk next or nothing. I wouldn’t bother with the rest of them, they’re not in Tyson’s class. Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? No. So why would they wanna put him in with my son and get him knocked out? Tyson can’t get up for them kind of fights. For me, I’ve told him, Usyk or don’t bother."

Catch John Fury's take on Tyson Fury's next steps inside the ring in an interview with talkSPORT below:

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 🤷‍♂️ “Would Whyte deal with Wilder? No, so why put him in the ring with Tyson?”😴 “Tyson can’t get up for those fights because it’s not big enough.”🥊 “For me, I’ve told Tyson to fight Oleksander Usyk or don’t bother.”John Fury rules out a fight between Tyson & @DillianWhyte 🤷‍♂️ “Would Whyte deal with Wilder? No, so why put him in the ring with Tyson?”😴 “Tyson can’t get up for those fights because it’s not big enough.”🥊 “For me, I’ve told Tyson to fight Oleksander Usyk or don’t bother.”John Fury rules out a fight between Tyson & @DillianWhyte https://t.co/lvqsMsLyQY

Is Tyson Fury going to fight Oleksandr Usyk?

Oleksandr Usyk most recently clashed with Anthony Joshua. After an incredible performance, he emerged as the freshly minted unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion. Eager to run it back and try to reclaim his lost titles, 'AJ' invoked the rematch clause in their contract shortly after his latest defeat.

Ahead of his fight with the Ukrainian, Joshua was set to go toe-to-toe against Tyson Fury in a bid to set up a massive all-British heavyweight showdown. They were slated to fight each other for all the marbles and the crown of the unified heavyweight champion. Following Joshua's most recent setback at the hands of Usyk, Fury may be looking at a different path.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). ‼️✅ The WBC have now officially confirmed that the winner of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will be ordered to defend vs Dillian Whyte next, providing he beats Otto Wallin on Oct 30th and they can't make an undisputed fight vs Oleksandr Usyk (who must rematch Anthony Joshua). https://t.co/IJrKhUTa0K

Also Read

Dillian Whyte is set to throw down with Otto Wallin on October 30. The victor of that fight will be the mandatory challenger and will likely find himself in the ring against Tyson Fury somewhere down the line.

A significant amount of mystery shrouds the ever-evolving heavyweight division. Hopefully, all will be made clear soon.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard