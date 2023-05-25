Tyson Fury had words with a young boxer earlier this week after a loss.

'The Gypsy King' is currently over in Australia to support his friend Joseph Parker. The two heavyweights have been close friends and training partners for a while, prompting Fury to head over to support him. Earlier this week, Parker made his return to the boxing ring.

There, he faced fellow Australian heavyweight Faiga Opelu. The main event itself didn't last that long, as Parker scored a first-round knockout win. On the undercard of the event, young prospect Campbell Somerville suffered his first career loss. He was battered by journeyman Isaias Sette en route to a knockout defeat.

However, Tyson Fury decided to show some respect to the young prospect. Following Somerville's loss, the heavyweight champion went backstage and decided to have a conversation with him. All in all, it was an extremely gracious move by the heavyweight legend.

For his part, Somerville uploaded a video of the conversation on social media. There, Fury is seen as stating:

"You know sometimes in boxing, you win some, you lose some. Even if you win, you sometimes get busted up. I've had faces like this many of times, come back and keep doing what you've got to do."

See the video of Fury and Somerville speaking below:

Tyson Fury consoling 3-1 boxer Campbell Somerville after he suffered his first defeat on Joseph Parker's undercard…

Is Tyson Fury fighting in Australia next?

Tyson Fury will likely be making his Australian debut later this year.

'The Gypsy King' has been out of the ring since a December trilogy clash against Derek Chisora. In that outing, Fury scored his third lopsided win over 'Del Boy', and moved closer to a clash against Oleksandr Usyk.

Currently, a heavyweight unification matchup with 'The Cat' is being eyed for December. Furthermore, the Saudi Arabia-based event might even feature Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder in the co-main event.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury is seemingly looking to take a tune-up fight before then. While there have been many rumored names, it appears that he's settled on Australia's Demsey McKean. The 32-year-old holds a 22-0 professional record but hasn't faced many top-level fighters until then.

Earlier this week, Tyson Fury even teased that the fight could be next. The WBC Heavyweight Champion stated that he views the bout as a tune-up. Fury noted that McKean is a ranked heavyweight, as well as a southpaw. While it's not the fight fans expected, it does make sense.

See Fury's comments about a fight with McKean below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury has now confirmed that Demsey McKean is a "frontrunner" for his potential next fight in Australia: "McKean’s a top ten heavyweight and definitely one of the frontrunners. If the Oleksandr Usyk fight is happening it'd be great preparation because he's southpaw also." Tyson Fury has now confirmed that Demsey McKean is a "frontrunner" for his potential next fight in Australia: "McKean’s a top ten heavyweight and definitely one of the frontrunners. If the Oleksandr Usyk fight is happening it'd be great preparation because he's southpaw also." ‼️ Tyson Fury has now confirmed that Demsey McKean is a "frontrunner" for his potential next fight in Australia: "McKean’s a top ten heavyweight and definitely one of the frontrunners. If the Oleksandr Usyk fight is happening it'd be great preparation because he's southpaw also." https://t.co/IgoyHPemdH

