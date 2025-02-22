Tyson Fury shows support for Joseph Parker with four-word message ahead of Martin Bakole showdown at Last crescendo

Former boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury expressed his support for Joseph Parker ahead of his fight against Martin Bakole. Parker has been one of the best heavyweight boxers of recent times and has fought the likes of Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Deontay Wilder.

Parker was scheduled to fight Daniel Dubois at 'The Last Crescendo' on Feb. 22, but the Brit pulled out due to illness. Parker's last outing in the ring came against Zhilei Zhang which he won via majority decision and also secured the WBO interim heavyweight title in the process.

Fury and Parker share a bond as both fighters have fought through depression and come back into the ring with better skills. Fury posted a photo of himself and Parker and wrote a message:

"Bring it home bro!"

Check out Tyson Fury's post below:

Screenshot of Tyson Fury's story.

Eddie Hearn raised doubts over Tyson Fury's retirement announcement

Tyson Fury announced his retirement from boxing following consecutive losses to heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024. The 36-year-old posted a message on Instagram stating he has stepped away from the sport.

However, leading boxing promoter Eddie Hearn expressed doubts about Fury's decision. Hearn asserted retirement is the best option for Fury if he has no desire to make a return.

In an interaction with Sky Sports, Hearn said:

“I mean who knows, you know? We've been here before, but if that's the end for him, good luck! He's had a great career and made a lot of money... Disappointing of course for British fight fans and sports fans that I feel like the time is now to make that fight quite easily [against Joshua]. But if the fight has been punched out of him and if his heart's not in it anymore, it's a dangerous sport and it's time to get out."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

