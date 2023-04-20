Tyson Fury teases a "monstrous" upcoming fight amid Saudi Arabia rumors

British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury may return to action soon in a blockbuster fight, he announced today.

Fury took to his Instagram Stories and promised news of a fight date very soon before referring to himself as the WBC heavyweight king. He also described the fight as 'monstrous'.

Fury spoke to fans as he hit leg extensions in the gym:

“Massive, massive news coming. An imminent fight date. An absolutely monstrous fight. Stay tuned because the WBC world heavyweight king is back in action. Coming very, very soon. [blows flying kiss] Peace out.”

Rumors of Tyson Fury partaking in a four-man heavyweight tournament in Saudi Arabia have made the rounds. The tournament will feature some of the biggest names in boxing, Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Fury would fight Usyk and Joshua would take on Wilder, with the winners of both bouts facing off at a later date. Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that talks are underway for the event to be held in December.

However, 'The Gypsy King' rubbished these reports and denied them on social media. Check out a screenshot of Fury's Instagram story below:

Tyson Fury's Instagram story denying rumors of a four-man heavyweight tournament in Saudi Arabia. [via Instagram @tysonfury]

Fans react to Tyson Fury teasing 'monstrous' fight news

Fans had a mixed response to Tyson Fury promising news of a blockbuster fight.

One fan insinuated that Fury was ducking a list of fighters and only intended to return to action when all of them were occupied, including Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua:

"Conveniently pops his head up now Usyk is tied up with a mandatory, Joyce has been beat, and AJ fighting in Dec."

The fan used a meme to get his point across:

Most fans joked about it being a fourth meeting with Derek Chisora, whom Fury beat with a convincing performance and KO in his last outing in December 2022:

"Chisora 4 or John McDermott Trilogy seeing that’s it’s 1-1 with John"

"Probably be Chisora 4 knowing him [sleeping face emoji x4]"

“Yes lads, i’m fighting Derek Chisora at wembley at the start of may the big dosser!”

One fan also suggested former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou could be a potential opponent:

"He’s looking in good shape but you just know this will be Ngannou."

