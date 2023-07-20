Tyson Fury to train with UFC heavyweight to prepare against Francis Ngannou's "puncher's chance"

Tyson Fury is set to train with a UFC heavyweight in order to prepare for Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will enter the squared circle in October later this year. Going into the fight, a lot has been said about how 'The Gypsy King' is levels above the former UFC heavyweight champion. However, Fury is not taking his opponent lightly and knows that one punch can change the outcome of the fight, especially against someone like Ngannou.

In order to prepare for Ngannou's "puncher's chance," Fury has called for the help of UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall. During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Aspinall revealed how 'The Gypsy King' wants him to join his training camp. He said:

"Tyson actually called me the other day, and wants me to help him with his training camp, so that’ll be interesting....I think so, I think so, yeah, we’re going to chat after the fight, I’ll give him a ring next week and we’ll go over whatever he wants to do and we’ll see."

Further speaking about Ngannou's chances against Fury, Aspinall said:

"Interesting, interesting. Fair play to Ngannou for getting what he wants but I don’t think he’s really got a chance, he’s got a puncher’s chance of course he hits like a truck but he’s got to be able to land it, Fury’s a master.”

Catch Tom Aspinall's comments in the video below (17:35):

Carl Froch claims Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou is a joke

Since the announcement of the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, the sentiment surrounding the matchup has been mixed. While many are seemingly excited about the bout, the boxing pugilist do not seem to be the biggest fans of it.

The same seems to be the opinion of former WBC champion Carl Froch who sees Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou as an exhibition bout. In a recent interview with talkSPORT, he called the matchup a "joke" and said:

"It's not a boxing match, it's an exhibition or entertaining type of fight. It's almost like, what was it, Rocky. I watched Rocky with my kids the other day. So Rocky III he fought Thunderlips didn't he, he fought the wrestler Hulk Hogan. That's what this is, it's a joke."

Take a look at the clip from the interview

