Tyson Fury vs Demsey McKean: Height, weight, reach and stats comparison

The WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is all set to make his comeback in the boxing ring this August against Australian boxer Demsey McKean. McKean is undefeated in his professional record of 22 fights. Although he is less experienced than 'The Gypsy King,' he has an impressive 14 wins by knockout.

McKean's manager Angelo Di Carlo told New Corp that Fury's management is in touch with him regarding a potential bout in August in Australia. Here's what Di Carlo said:

"Chats began some time ago for Demsey to fight Tyson Fury in Australia, and I think Demsey is the best option for The Gypsy King. Demsey and Justis [Huni] are Australia's best heavyweights, but Demsey is six foot six, and being a southpaw, he would present a real test for Tyson."

Tyson Fury stands at 6'9" (206 cm) and has a reach of 85 inches (216 cm). He last weighed in at 264 pounds in his fight against Derek Chisora in December 2022, where he won via TKO in Round 10.

The WBC heavyweight champion has a professional boxing record of 33-0-1, with 24 of those wins coming by way of knockout.

Demsey McKean stands at 6'6" (198 cm) and has a reach of 77 inches (198 cm). He last weighed in at 244 pounds in his fight against Patrick Kote, who he knocked out in the third round in October 2022.

'The Machine' has a pro-boxing record of 22-0 and has 14 wins by knockout.

"We're on the fringe of a big fight" Demsey McKean on his potential bout with Tyson Fury

Speaking to Second Out, Demsey McKean spoke about his potential boxing match with the WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. 'The Machine' seems hopeful that a fight with 'The Gypsy King' will pan out sometime around August.

McKean's manager Angelo Di Carlo said that he's been in touch with Fury's management regarding the potential bout and that it would most likely happen in Australia.

Here's what McKean said about the potential bout:

"We're on the fringe of a big fight - not too far off, and it looks like Tyson Fury, for the first time in his life, it looks like he's looking to follow through with it as well. You know, he's up at Brisbane at the moment, meeting some Australian media. So, unfortunately, I couldn't be in Australia at the moment, it would [have been] go to go there and get a couple of face-offs."

