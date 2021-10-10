×
"I don't want to show any sportsmanship" - Tyson Fury reveals what Deontay Wilder told him after getting knocked out in round 11

Tyson Fury secured a knockout victory over Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight
Modified Oct 10, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles. The fight could go down as one of the greatest heavyweight boxing spectacles of all time.

While it looked like the bad blood between the two would come to an end after the trilogy concluded, that certainly wasn't the case.

In a post-fight interview with BT Sport, Tyson Fury revealed what Deontay Wilder said to him when the victorious Englishman went in to shake hands with 'The Bronze Bomber'. Fury revealed:

"I said, 'well done.' He said, 'I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'no problem!'... [I was] very surprised, sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what? To be a top fighting man, you gotta show guts and respect, and he couldn't do it tonight."

Watch Tyson Fury's in-ring interview below:

"He said, I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect. I said no problem."@Tyson_Fury on what was said between him and Deontay Wilder after the fight! 😳#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/OtUS1oGrep

Here's the footage of 'The Gypsy King' approaching Deontay Wilder after the fight:

Wilder showed a ton of heart. He asked to go out on his shield. He got what he wanted. But zero class here. #FuryWilder3
https://t.co/7YJ3t0qHik

After an eleven-round slugfest, Tyson Fury eventually landed a huge right hand while backing Wilder on the ropes. The referee immediately stopped the fight after witnessing Wilder collapse to the mat in dreadful fashion.

Here's a video of the knockout below:

#TysonFury with an 11th Round KO win over #DeontayWilder! 🥊😳 (📸: @Izadi) https://t.co/ACoJl1bLWc

Tyson Fury claimed that he is the greatest heavyweight of his era

In the post-fight interview, Tyson Fury stated that he is the greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation. While commending Deontay Wilder, he said:

"One hundred percent. Am I the greatest heavyweight of my era? Without a doubt. Number one, numero uno. Look what I've done! I came to America me last six fights, I've fought the most devastating puncher in history of sport. Not once, not twice but three times. Danger, danger man."

Watch the clip from the interview below:

"Am I the greatest heavyweight of my era? Without a doubt. Number one!" - @Tyson_Fury 👑#FuryWilder3 https://t.co/aEPrdFgMYi
