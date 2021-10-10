"I don't want to show any sportsmanship" - Tyson Fury reveals what Deontay Wilder told him after getting knocked out in round 11

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles. The fight could go down as one of the greatest heavyweight boxing spectacles of all time.

While it looked like the bad blood between the two would come to an end after the trilogy concluded, that certainly wasn't the case.

In a post-fight interview with BT Sport, Tyson Fury revealed what Deontay Wilder said to him when the victorious Englishman went in to shake hands with 'The Bronze Bomber'. Fury revealed:

"I said, 'well done.' He said, 'I don't want to show any sportsmanship or respect.' I said, 'no problem!'... [I was] very surprised, sore loser, an idiot. Do you know what? To be a top fighting man, you gotta show guts and respect, and he couldn't do it tonight."

After an eleven-round slugfest, Tyson Fury eventually landed a huge right hand while backing Wilder on the ropes. The referee immediately stopped the fight after witnessing Wilder collapse to the mat in dreadful fashion.

Tyson Fury claimed that he is the greatest heavyweight of his era

In the post-fight interview, Tyson Fury stated that he is the greatest heavyweight boxer of this generation. While commending Deontay Wilder, he said:

"One hundred percent. Am I the greatest heavyweight of my era? Without a doubt. Number one, numero uno. Look what I've done! I came to America me last six fights, I've fought the most devastating puncher in history of sport. Not once, not twice but three times. Danger, danger man."

