Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou odds: What are the best plays to make on the boxing fight this weekend?

The wait is over as the highly anticipated heavyweight boxing clash between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou takes place tomorrow night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is quite the spectacle as the former UFC heavyweight champion, who earned a reputation for his knockout power in the octagon, tests his skills as he makes his boxing debut against the current lineal heavyweight champion. Despite 'The Predator's highlight-reel full of devastating knockouts, he is a massive underdog as against the top heavyweight.

According to FanDuel, Tyson Fury is currently listed as a -2000 favorite, while Francis Ngannou is listed as a +1080 underdog. Based on those odds, a $20 wager on 'The Gypsy King' winning the fight will see a return of only $1 for a total payout of $21. But, the same $20 wager on Ngannou to pull off an upset win will see a return of $216 for a total payout of $236.

Expand Tweet

With the odds being heavily one-sided, the best plays would be to wager on when the fight will end. The fight could begin with a feeling-out process as 'The Gypsy King' finds out what the former UFC heavyweight champion's tendencies are. There is great value for each round, but Tyson Fury winning in round 5 being listed at +750 could be appealing for bettors.

On the contrary, Francis Ngannou could look for an explosive start and try to put the lineal heavyweight boxing champion away as early as possible. Based on his UFC knockout wins coming in either the first or second round, bettors might place their wagers on Ngannou's win. The wins in both rounds is listed at +4400.

FanDuel updated betting odds

A $20 wager on Tyson Fury to win in round 5 will see a return of $150 for a $170 total payout. Meanwhile, a $20 wager on Francis Ngannou win in round one or round two will see a massive return of $880 for a $900 total payout.

It will be interesting to see whether Francis Ngannou can shock the world and pull off an upset.