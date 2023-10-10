Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou PPV prices: How much are you willing to spend?

Fans were given an answer to a lingering question as the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view details were recently released.

It was revealed that pay-per-views will cost $79.99 and will be available for purchase on ESPN+ as well as other pay-per-view providers. The price matches what fans are already accustomed to paying to purchase UFC pay-per-views.

To put the pay-per-view price into perspective, the price to purchase the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor pay-per-view in 2017 was $99.95 for the HD feed and $89.95 for the SD feed. Based on the price difference, the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou pay-per-view isn't too bad as it is a price point that fans have been paying.

Tweet regarding pay-per-view price

It is also important to note that the event is taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, so it will be a 2 pm ET / 11 am PT start time for fans in the United States. Perhaps that could be one of the factors for the $79.99 pay-per-view price rather than a more inflated cost like Mayweather vs. McGregor had it taken place in the United States during the evening hours.

It will be interesting to see what the pay-per-view price ends up being for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou as the two heavyweight champions at the height of their careers in their respective sports meet inside the squared circle.

What are the ticket prices for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Tickets recently went on sale for the highly anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout and will be sold in a number of different sections and price ranges.

There are eight ticket types that vary in terms of price, including Royal, Diamond, Platinum, G1, G2, G3, G4 and G5. The cheapest ticket is G5 and will cost 100 SAR, which equals $26.66 USD. Meanwhile, the most expensive ticket is the Royal, which will cost 3,500 SAR, which equals $933.10 USD.

Tweet regarding tickets being on sale