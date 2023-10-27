Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in results: How much do the heavyweights officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou tipped the scale during the weigh-in ahead of their upcoming 10-round boxing showdown on Friday.

The non-title exhibition match stands out as a highly notable crossover event in the world of combat sports, akin to the magnitude of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor bout in 2017. It marks Ngannou's transition to professional boxing following his exit from the UFC and his decision to vacate the heavyweight title earlier in January.

Meanwhile, 'The Gypsy King' is making his return to the squared circle for the first time since his victory last December, when he secured a 10th-round TKO win over Derek Chisora.

During the weigh-ins for their crossover boxing match set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday (October 28), Fury recorded an official weight of 277.7 pounds, which was approximately five pounds more than Ngannou's weight of 272.2 pounds.

Fury weighed the same as he did for his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder in October 2021. While this is 'The Predator's' heftiest weight for a professional bout, surpassing the 266-pound limit for non-title UFC heavyweight fights.

Check out the complete results for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou weigh-in below:

Tyson Fury (277.7 lbs) vs. Francis Ngannou (272.1 lbs)

Fabio Wardley (241 lbs) vs. David Adeleye (232 lbs)

Joseph Parker (250.1 lbs) vs. Simon Kean (255.1 lbs)

Arslanbek Makhmudov (260 lbs) vs. Junior Anthony Wright (229.5 lbs)

Moses Itauma (236.1 lbs) vs. Istvan Bernath (257.1 lbs)

Carlos Takam (257.1 lbs) vs. Martin Bakole (299.4 lbs)

Robert Duran Jr. (152.7 lbs) vs. Jack McGann (153.1 lbs)