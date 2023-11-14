Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Date announced for undisputed heavyweight title face-off in February

It appears as though fans won't have to wait very long as Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will reportedly take place in February.

Boxing reporter Michael Benson took to his X account, where he provided an update on the highly anticipated undisputed heavyweight championship fight. He mentioned ESPN's Mike Coopinger was the first to report the news that a date has been set and that the location will be a familiar one for both fighters.

Benson tweeted:

"Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles will take place on Feb 17th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. [According to @MikeCoopinger]"

Tyson Fury most recently fought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at 'The Battle of the Baddest', where he earned a controversial split decision win over former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. Oleksandr Usyk was in attendance and then entered the ring for a face-to-face with 'The Gypsy King' after the fight.

There was some backlash from the combat sports community as the bout was signed and made official prior to the lineal heavyweight boxing champion's bout against 'The Predator'. He has been linked to a bout against Usyk for quite some time, so boxing fans will only have to wait three months before they meet inside the squared circle.

It will be interesting to see what transpires when 'The Gypsy King' and Oleksandr Usyk finally compete for the undisputed heavyweight championship and whether Francis Ngannou will be at ringside to possibly set the stage for his next bout.

Tyson Fury congratulates Tom Aspinall on interim UFC heavyweight title win

Tyson Fury recently weighed in on Tom Aspinall's incredible performance at UFC 295 this past weekend, where he earned a first-round knockout win over Sergei Pavlovich to become the interim heavyweight champion.

'The Gypsy King' took to his social media, where he congratulated his fellow countryman and friend for his accomplishment. He mentioned that Aspinall is a great person and was happy to see him become champion, saying:

"The new UFC heavyweight champion of the world! God bless you, Tom. All the best, brother. Couldn't have happened to a more lovely person. Congratulations to you and your family. Hope you have a fantastic time. Get up there my boy! Well done."

