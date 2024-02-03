Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight rescheduled to May, Turki Alalshikh adds huge $10 Million penalty clause to deter further pullouts

After the originally targeted Feb. 17 was postponed, Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk has already been rescheduled.

Publicly announced in a rare Saturday edition of The MMA Hour, host Ariel Helwani brought on Saudi Arabia promoter Turki Alashikh along with the two heavyweights and their respective representatives. In addition to releasing the new target date of May 18, Alashikh revealed that there was a penalty included in the contracts should the other fighter further postpone the date.

According to the Saudi adviser, if Fury or Usyk delayed the fight yet another time, they would be fined $10 million.

Expand Tweet

The fight will remain in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, under the same conditions with Alashikh as the promoter.

The new fight date comes just one day after Fury and his team announced their fighter's eye injury, forcing his withdrawal on Feb. 2.

Fury appeared to be recovering from any procedure he required for the cut suffered above his eye in sparring, as the WBC champion did not have any major cuts or bruises visible in a video released later.

The fans have been puzzled by the incident as an apparent elbow from Fury's sparring partner cut him open.

Expand Tweet

Though the fight has already been put back into place, the heavyweight division will be forced to wait another three months to crown its undisputed king. The new fight date announced on The MMA Hour comes just days after the release of the 'Ring of Fire' promotional video to social media from DAZN.