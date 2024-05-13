Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Main card, start time, main event walkouts, PPV price, and more

The heavyweight division is set for the historic Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Both boxers are undefeated and aim to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Originally scheduled for February, the fight was postponed due to a training injury suffered by Fury. Now, with a new date confirmed, fight fans around the world are eagerly awaiting this epic showdown.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk main card start time

The main card kicks off at 5 p.m. UK time (2 p.m. ET) on Saturday, May 18.

Full fight card:

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk (For the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles)

Jai Opetaia vs. Mairis Briedis (For the vacant IBF cruiserweight title)

Joe Cordina vs. Anthony Cacace (For Cordina's IBF super featherweight title)

Frank Sanchez vs. Agit Kabayel (Heavyweight)

Moses Itauma vs. Ilija Mezencev (Heavyweight)

Mark Chamberlain vs. Joshua Wahab (Lightweight)

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirawn Safar (Light heavyweight)

Daniel Lapin vs. Octavio Pudivtr (Light heavyweight)

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz (Cruiserweight)

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi (Featherweight)

What time does the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk fight start?

The main event ringwalks are anticipated around 11:05 p.m. UK time (6:05 p.m. ET). It's important to note that this time might change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk PPV price

For new subscribers, DAZN is offering the fight for £24.99, which includes a one-month subscription to their service. Existing subscribers will pay a slightly lower price of £23.99.

Sky Sports Box Office has set the price at £24.95 for viewers in the UK.

In the US, fans can watch the fight on DAZN for $69.99.

Check here for the complete list of the DAZN PPV prices region-wise.