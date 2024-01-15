Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard: Every fighter competing on Feb. 17

The Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk undercard is finally being filled out.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' will meet next month to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. Lennox Lewis was the last man to become undisputed heavyweight champion, and that was well over 20 years ago.

Expand Tweet

Nonetheless, the historic heavyweight offering will headline a pay-per-view event going down on Feb. 17. Over the last few weeks, Frank Warren has teased that he had big fights in the works for the undercard. Earlier today, several of those bouts were announced.

In the co-main event of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, Jai Opetaia will return. The Australian scored a first-round knockout win over Ellis Zorro last month on the 'Day of Reckoning' undercard. Now, he will return to face Mairis Briedis once again. In their first fight in 2022, Opetaia won by decision.

However, that's far from all. Also slated for the card is the return of the undefeated Joe Cordina against Anthony Cacace. Former light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev will also return, against the undefeated Robin Sirwan up at cruiserweight.

Lastly, the rising Isaac Lowe will face Hasibullah Ahmadi. Along with that are prospects such as Moses Itauma, Bakhodir Jalolov, and David Nyika, who will return. As of now, none of the aforementioned boxers have scheduled opponents, however.

Turki Alalshikh announces plans for winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

The winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk will have a massive fight next.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' are currently slated to clash on Feb. 17. Just a few weeks later, on March 8, Saudi Arabia will hold another massive boxing match in the form of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou.

In fans recall, 'AJ' was originally slated to face Deontay Wilder on that date. However, due to 'The Bronze Bomber' suffering an upset loss to Joseph Parker last month, he was swapped out for 'The Predator'.

At today's press conference formally announcing the March card, bigger plans were also revealed. Turki Alalshikh briefly spoke at the event and announced plans for the winner of Fury vs. Usyk to face the winner of Joshua vs. Ngannou.

It's worth noting that the heavyweight title clash scheduled for next month does have a two-way rematch clause. That being said, promoters seem confident that this heavyweight tournament of sorts will go down later this year.

Expand Tweet